By Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, July 15 Beijing stepped up efforts to
re-energise China's economy in June, pumping in more money and
pressing banks to extend more loans, but analysts say more
stimulus will be needed to sustain recovery.
Data over the past week offers some signs that the world's
second-largest economy steadied in the second quarter as
government stimulus measures kicked in, though exports remained
sluggish, piling pressure on Beijing to stoke domestic demand.
A cooling property market also points to risks in the second
half and could well determine the scope of further policy
easing, after Premier Li Keqiang promised the economy would grow
by at least the targeted 7.5 percent this year.
Separate remarks by Chinese central bank officials,
published in local media on Tuesday, suggested policy loosening
is underway with more to come.
Chinese banks are likely to make new loans worth 9.5
trillion yuan ($1.5 trillion) this year in their strongest
lending surge since the 2009 global financial crisis, Sheng
Songcheng, the head of the statistics department at the central
bank, was quoted as saying.
Chinese financial news service Great Wisdom also quoted
Sheng as saying banks have increased lending to a cooling
property market this year in a show of "forceful" support.
Another Chinese news report quoted Xu Nuojin, a deputy
director at the statistics department at the central bank, as
saying China should cut taxes, lower companies' borrowing costs,
and reduce the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves
to lift its economy.
Data shows Chinese banks, which Beijing uses as a policy
tool, lent a further 1.08 trillion yuan ($174 billion) in June,
nearly 20 percent more than market expectations.
Broad M2 money supply jumped 14.7 percent last month from a
year earlier - the highest in 10 months, the People's Bank of
China said in a statement on its website, higher than a forecast
of 13.5 percent in a Reuters poll of economists.
"While a fall in short-term lending rates hinted at a higher
supply of funds during the month, the money swirling in the
market reflects the urgency ... to ramp up economic activity,"
said Chester Liaw, an economist at Forecast Pte in Singapore.
Outstanding yuan loans grew 14 percent from a year ago,
slightly more than expected, while total social financing, a
broad measure of liquidity in the economy, swelled to 1.97
trillion yuan in June from 1.4 trillion yuan the month before.
That was "a major upside surprise," Liaw said.
The strong growth in money supply in June "is an explicit
loosening of (monetary) conditions. Some of this is seasonal. At
the end of the quarter there was demand for cash. And evidently,
the authorities supplied it," said Tim Condon, economist at ING
Bank in Singapore.
Other economists were more cautious.
"We believe that June's rebound in credit growth has more to
do with a weak base for comparison due to the cash crunch last
year than with the current policy stance," Julian
Evans-Pritchard, China economist at Capital Economics, said in a
note.
UPBEAT ON EXPORT OUTLOOK
After a shaky start to the year, China's economy has shown
signs of picking up pace after government measures including
reserve requirement cuts for some banks and more spending on
railways and public housing. Government spending surged 26.1
percent in June from a year earlier to 1.65 trillion yuan.
China's Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday export growth
should pick up in the second half of the year compared to the
first six months, making it likely that China will achieve its
7.5 percent trade growth target for 2014.
"We expect both export and import growth will improve
remarkably in the second half (compared with) the first half,"
Shen Danyang, ministry spokesman told reporters at the monthly
briefing, quoting surveys.
"Stripping off last year's high base effect of abnormal
trade growth, I think we are able to achieve the 7.5 percent
annual trade growth target in 2014 through efforts."
However, many economists see the rebound as patchy. China's
trade performance improved in June but still missed market
forecasts, and inflation is cooler than expected.
China's foreign direct investment inflows set an annual pace
of 2.2 percent in the first six months and were up only modestly
for June.
The government is due to release second-quarter GDP growth
on Wednesday, along with data on fixed-asset investment for the
first half and factory output and retail sales for June.
Economists polled by Reuters expected annual GDP growth of
7.4 percent in the second quarter, matching the 18-month low in
the first quarter, though Premier Li said last week that growth
had improved in April-June.
