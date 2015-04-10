(Adds details)
BEIJING, April 10 China's central bank pumped
704.7 billion yuan ($114 billion) worth of short-term loans into
banks in the first three months of the year, in yet another
attempt to cushion the nation from its worst economic cooldown
in a quarter of a century.
The funds, aimed at keeping short-term interest rates low,
supported liquidity in the money market and stabilised market
expectations, especially in the days around the Lunar New Year
holiday, the People's Bank of China said in an online statement.
Demand for money tends to spike in China during holidays as
savers withdraw cash from banks, and a crunch could occur if it
is left unmanaged, as it did in 2013, further pressuring the
already stumbling economy.
Of the loans, the central bank said 370 billion yuan were
issued on a net basis through the medium-term lending facility.
The three-month loans had average interest rates of 3.5
percent, well below the benchmark rate of 5.35 percent for loans
that are valid for less than a year.
The remaining loans were issued through the standard lending
facility. Details about the maturities or the cost of the loans
were not given.
The two lending facilities, widely known as MLF and SLF in
China, were created by the central bank in 2013 and 2014 to
complement other monetary policy tools, such as open market
operations, to manage liquidity.
The MLF usually involves three-month loans, while SLF loans
can vary between one and three months. The loans are lent
directly to banks and are seen to have a more limited impact on
the economy compared to interest rates or reserve requirements.
Hurt by an entrenched economic cooldown that has buffeted
sectors from trade to housing to manufacturing, China's economy
is widely expected by analysts to slow to a 25-year low of
around 7 percent this year.
China is set to release its first-quarter gross domestic
product data next week. Analysts expect economic growth to have
slipped to 7 percent in the first three months of the year,
which will likely prompt more policy easing measures from
Beijing
($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan)
