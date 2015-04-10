(Adds details)

BEIJING, April 10 China's central bank pumped 704.7 billion yuan ($114 billion) worth of short-term loans into banks in the first three months of the year, in yet another attempt to cushion the nation from its worst economic cooldown in a quarter of a century.

The funds, aimed at keeping short-term interest rates low, supported liquidity in the money market and stabilised market expectations, especially in the days around the Lunar New Year holiday, the People's Bank of China said in an online statement.

Demand for money tends to spike in China during holidays as savers withdraw cash from banks, and a crunch could occur if it is left unmanaged, as it did in 2013, further pressuring the already stumbling economy.

Of the loans, the central bank said 370 billion yuan were issued on a net basis through the medium-term lending facility.

The three-month loans had average interest rates of 3.5 percent, well below the benchmark rate of 5.35 percent for loans that are valid for less than a year.

The remaining loans were issued through the standard lending facility. Details about the maturities or the cost of the loans were not given.

The two lending facilities, widely known as MLF and SLF in China, were created by the central bank in 2013 and 2014 to complement other monetary policy tools, such as open market operations, to manage liquidity.

The MLF usually involves three-month loans, while SLF loans can vary between one and three months. The loans are lent directly to banks and are seen to have a more limited impact on the economy compared to interest rates or reserve requirements.

Hurt by an entrenched economic cooldown that has buffeted sectors from trade to housing to manufacturing, China's economy is widely expected by analysts to slow to a 25-year low of around 7 percent this year.

China is set to release its first-quarter gross domestic product data next week. Analysts expect economic growth to have slipped to 7 percent in the first three months of the year, which will likely prompt more policy easing measures from Beijing

($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing, Kevin Yao and Judy Hua; Editing by Kim Coghill)