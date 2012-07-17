(Refiles to delete extraneous word in first paragraph)
By Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, July 18 China's bid to energise a
stuttering economy by cutting interest rates twice in a month
and making it more attractive for banks to take risks on private
sector borrowers is falling flat with the country's most dynamic
job generators -- smaller firms.
Twin moves to cut and deregulate interest rates have
effectively chopped borrowing costs by up to 170 basis points, a
potentially eye-popping squeeze on bank lending margins.
Still, that rate-reduction has not been nearly enough to
tempt a dozen small factories and wholesalers around Beijing
visited by Reuters in the wake of July's policy shift.
Red tape and tough collateral requirements mean business
owners prefer to borrow from family and friends to expand in
good times and, with the economy in its worst downtrend in three
years, the inclination to take on bank debt is close to zero.
"Business this year has fallen by two-thirds compared to
last year," said a bed linen seller surnamed He, who last took a
bank loan in 2009 for 400,000 yuan ($63,500).
TEXT-MESSAGE PITCHES
Beijing's crackdown on home purchases, which has hurt his
sales, have made it easier still to ignore regular text messages
from banks to his mobile phone urging him to borrow.
There are pockets of bustle in a nearby wholesale consumer
goods market, touted as the biggest of its kind in north China.
But a silk-blouse seller named Zheng typifies a reluctance to
borrow that troubles economists and policymakers alike --
complaining that bank debt is too hard to secure and unnecessary
with business so slow.
China needs firms to spend to keep creating jobs and guard
against the risk of growth falling below the government's 7.5
percent target this year. It came close in the second quarter,
with the economy expanding just 7.6 percent on the same period
in 2011.
With small- and medium-sized firms accounting for about 60
percent of China's economic output and 75 percent of its jobs,
they are a huge potential spur to activity.
In China, the parameters of what constitutes a small or
medium enterprise vary greatly, depending on the sector. They
can have fewer than 10 employees or up to 2,000 staff, and
their annual revenue can be as little as 500,000 yuan or 2,000
times more, at 1 billion yuan.
SMEs have not always shied away from banks. A year ago.
they complained about a lack of financing, after a monetary
policy tightening campaign resulted in banks channelling most
lending to behemoth state firms, choking off funds to others.
Since November 2011, China has freed an estimated 1.2
trillion yuan for new lending by cutting 150 basis points from
the proportion of deposits that banks must keep as reserves.
RELAPSE RISK
But if SMEs don't borrow, big state businesses may be forced
to - a dangerous echo of the state-led binge of 2008-10 that
left local governments with 10.7 trillion yuan of debt and banks
nursing bad loans estimated at 2-3 trillion yuan.
Louis Kuijs, a project director at the Fung Global Institute
in Hong Kong, says a relapse would risk state firms frittering
loans away on wasteful investment, something the government says
it wants to discourage and that its reforms aim to change.
Reforming SME credit is a key concern for the
director-general of Asian Development Bank's East Asian
Department, Robert Wihtol.
"It relates directly to the shift to a more consumer-driven,
services driven economy," Wihtol told Reuters on a recent visit
to Beijing. "This is a key issue that the government is going to
have to address. Small and medium-sized enterprises do not have
adequate access to the financing they need."
A toy seller, Zhu Ping, says it only makes sense to borrow
from a bank if she wants at least one million yuan -- and she
does not want that much.
'POINTLESS BORROWING'
"It's pointless borrowing several hundred thousand yuan from
a bank," she said in her shop packed with toy cars, pink castles
and plastic building blocks. "Just pick any family and it would
have that money to lend."
Such unregulated lending drives a shadow banking system,
worth an estimated 10 trillion yuan, that analysts say puts
China's financial stability at risk.
In an industrial park in the southern part of Beijing, a
finance manager at a high-speed train maker said low interest
rates will not entice her firm to borrow more to expand, because
it does not have land beyond what it has already pledged as
collateral to banks. In China, land remains banks' preferred
collateral.
"Lowering interest rates does not address the fundamental
difficulties (for borrowers), such as stringent guarantee
requirements that banks ask from small companies," the finance
manager said.
