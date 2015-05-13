BEIJING May 13 Chinese banks made 707.9 billion
yuan ($114.1 billion) worth of new loans in April, much less
than expected, as slowing earnings growth and rising bad loans
made lenders more cautious despite government calls to help
support the economy.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected new local-currency
loans of 903 billion yuan in April, compared with 1.18 trillion
yuan in March.
Broad M2 money supply (M2) rose 10.1 percent from a year
ago, missing market expectations of 11.9 percent and slowing
from March's 11.6 percent pace, the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) said on Wednesday.
M2 growth was the lowest since records began in 1998.
Outstanding loan growth was 14.1 percent in April. Analysts
polled by Reuters had expected outstanding loans to grow by 14.0
percent, identical to the previous month's figure.
Total social financing (TSF), a broader measure of overall
liquidity in the economy, was 1.05 trillion in April, compared
with 1.18 trillion yuan in March and 1.35 trillion yuan in
February.
Worried about China's economy, whose growth cooled to a
six-year low of 7 percent in the first three months of this
year, the People's Bank of China bank has stepped up support
measures.
Over the weekend, Beijing cut interest rates for the third
time in six months, having already relaxed banks' reserve
requirements four times in that period.
More such moves are expected in coming months, along with
further measures to support the ailing property market and more
central government spending.
But banking sources have told Reuters that some lenders are
not passing on lowering borrowing costs to customers,
undermining official efforts to boost the economy.
For their part, companies complain they are short of
customers, not credit, and thinning profit margins are making it
more difficult to pay off existing debt.
Banks looking for good returns may be more interested in
investing in China's red-hot stock market, one corporate
borrower in Shenzhen lamented last month.
"The PBOC is now behind the curve," wrote Kevin Lai, chief
economist at Daiwa Capital Markets in Hong Kong on a note on May
7.
"Without more aggressive rate and currency adjustments,
deflationary pressure looks set to worsen over the next 12
months at least, especially if the U.S. dollar strengthens by a
further 10 percent or so."
The central bank's struggle to bring down short-term money
rates in the interbank market finally began yielding results in
April, with the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement
falling below 3 percent for the first time since
October 2014.
But the economy still faces persistent pressure due to a
property market downturn, widespread factory overcapacity, high
levels of local government debt and erratic global demand for
China's exports.
($1 = 6.2046 Chinese yuan)
