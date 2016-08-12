BRIEF-United Credit Systems recommends 2016 dividend of RUB 17.71 per share
* SAYS RECOMMENDS 2016 DIVIDEND OF RUB 17.71 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon:
BEIJING Aug 12 Chinese banks extended 463.6 billion yuan in net new yuan loans in July, disappointing analyst expectations and coming in lower than the previous month's lending of 1,380 billion yuan.
The central bank said on Friday the broad M2 money supply (M2) grew at 10.2 percent from a year earlier, missing forecasts.
Outstanding yuan loans grew at 12.9 percent by month-end on an annual basis.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected outstanding loans to rise by 13.8 percent, and predicted the money supply would rise by 11.2 percent. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Elias Glenn; Editing by Sam Holmes)
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Nordea the Nordic region's biggest bank has decided to move its headquarters from Sweden with the board set to take a formal decision on May 30, daily Svenska Dagbladet said on Friday, citing sources.