BEIJING Jan 10 China's M2 measure of money
supply grew 13.8 percent in December from a year earlier,
broadly in line with market expectations for a 14 percent rise
and matching the previous month's 13.9 percent gain, central
bank data showed on Thursday.
Outstanding yuan loans in December rose 15 percent from a
year earlier, the central bank said in a statement on its
website, on par with a Reuters poll forecast for a 15.2 percent
gain but down slightly from November's 15.7 percent growth.
China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, rose
to $3.31 trillion at the end of December from $3.29 trillion at
the end of September, again in line with a forecast for $3.305
trillion.
In a separate release, the central bank said China's total
social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the
economy, stood at 1.63 trillion yuan in December, down from 1.14
trillion yuan recorded in November.
