BEIJING, March 8 China should deepen reforms to
gradually wean the economy off its heavy reliance on bank
lending and cut the country's exceptionally high money supply
relative to GDP, the central bank chief said in comments
published on Friday.
"The M2/GDP ratio has been rising in recent years,
reflecting problems in China's economic and financial
structures, such as excessively high savings and less developed
direct financing," Zhou Xiaochuan was quoted by the China
Business News as saying.
"Financial risks are overly concentrated in the banking
sector and we need to deepen reforms to gradually change the
situation."
China should further develop the domestic capital and
insurance markets to help companies get more alternative
financing outside the banking system, Zhou was quoted as saying.
China's M2 money supply relative to gross domestic product
hit 188 percent in 2012 - the highest among major economies.
The central bank has set a 13 percent annual growth target
for M2 money supply in 2013 - lower than the actual 13.8 percent
rise in 2012.
Zhou said on Tuesday that the 2013 M2 growth target signals
that policymakers do not want credit growth to be too
fast.
China's total savings have reached around 50 percent of GDP,
including household savings that are equivalent to 30 percent of
GDP, Zhou said.
He also said that government should have moved a bit earlier
to exit from a 4 trillion yuan ($643 billion) stimulus package
unveiled in late 2008, which pulled the economy from a sudden
slump during the depths of the global financial crisis but also
fueled inflationary pressures.
"Looking back, the exit of (stimulus) should have been done
slightly earlier with more clarity," Zhou added.
"But there were big uncertainties in the global economy then
and it was very difficult to make judgements and decisions. We
cannot achieve the good results without paying a price."
There has been soul searching among Chinese academics about
the stimulus package, which led to excessive investment in white
elephant projects, created mountains of local government debt
and sent house prices rocketing in big cities.
The huge stimulus also helped state-owned firms stage a
comeback at the cost of private businesses.
($1 = 6.2202 Chinese yuan)
