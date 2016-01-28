BEIJING Jan 28 Billionaire investor George
Soros has "groundless fears" about the Chinese economy, China's
state media said after he told Bloomberg TV last week he sees a
hard landing for the country's economy contributing to global
deflation.
Despite speculation about capital flight and deflation, in
reality, China's foreign direct investment grew quickly, the
consumer price index remains moderate and the central bank is
maintaining prudent monetary policy, according to an editorial
on Thursday in the People's Daily - the official mouthpiece of
the Communist Party.
"As for the speculation that China's debt to GDP ratio is
300 percent, that's just baseless speculation, unintelligible,"
the editorial said.
The recent changes in the FX rate are within a reasonable
range and fluctuations in China's stock market are not an
indication of the real economy but rather show the market,
regulatory environment and investors still need to mature.
China's economy is propelling global economic growth and is
"tall, dark and handsome", the newspaper said in a separate
editorial on the front-page of Thursday's People's Daily, using
Chinese slang that describes "Mr. Perfect".
Soros was warned against betting on falls in the value of
the Chinese yuan and Hong Kong dollar by
Chinese official media on Tuesday.
