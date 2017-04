BEIJING China's leaders have started a closed-door meeting to map out their economic and reform plans for 2014, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.

The leadership is likely to discuss economic targets for 2014 and spell out detailed reform plans, after a plenum of the Communist Party's Central Committee charted the course of sweeping economic and social changes.

Top government think tanks, which make policy proposals for the leadership, are still locked in a debate over whether the government should cut its annual economic growth target to 7 percent in 2014 from this year's 7.5 percent.

(Reporting by China Economics Team)