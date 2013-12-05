BEIJING Dec 5 China's leaders are expected to
gather at a closed-door meeting next week to set policy and
reform priorities for 2014, sources with government think tanks
said, following a party meeting that laid out a bold reform
agenda for the next decade.
The annual Central Economic Work Conference will bring
together top party leaders, ministers and provincial officials
to discuss economic targets, including the rate of economic
growth, inflation and money supply for the year ahead.
Analysts and investors expect the government to spell out
detailed reform plans for next year, after a plenum of the
Communist Party's Central Committee charted the course of
sweeping economic and social changes.
Top leaders are likely to held a meeting around the same
time on urbanisation to issue detailed plans on how to proceed
with the much debated programme without fanning a renewed local
spending frenzy, according to the sources.
The sources said the leadership is expected to maintain a
"prudent" monetary policy in 2014 - the catch word since late
2010 that has encapsulated at first modest policy tightening and
then modest loosening following the global financial crisis.
Top government think tanks, which make policy proposals for
the leadership, are still locked in a debate over whether the
government should cut its annual economic growth target to 7
percent in 2014 from this year's 7.5 percent.
The State Information Centre and the Chinese Academy of
Social Sciences have proposed a cut, arguing a lowering growth
target will be help Beijing focus more on reforms and discourage
local governments from pursuing high growth rates.
"We've suggested the growth target should be cut to 7
percent in 2014," Zhu Baoliang, chief economist at the State
Information Centre in Beijing, told Reuters.
Zhu expects China's economy to grow an annual 7.6 percent in
2014, while inflation could be 3.2 percent.
But other think tanks, such as China Centre for
International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE), have proposed to
maintain the current target of 7.5 percent.
"If we cut the growth target, there could be some negative
impact on investor confidence and raise the risk of further
slowdown," said Wang Jun, a senior economist at CCIEE.
A recent Reuters poll showed annual economic growth this
year could slow to 7.6 percent - the weakest in 14 years.
The government had maintained an annual growth target of 8
percent for eight years before cutting it to 7.5 percent in
2012.
The exact date of the economic conference is not known. The
official Xinhua news agency usually reveals the date just before
the meeting opens and announces details once it is over. It was
held between Dec 15-16 last year and Dec 12-14 in 2011.
The government may not announce the targets before the annual
parliament meeting in early March 2013.
Reform priorities would include making preparations for
freeing up bank deposit rates, including the establishment of a
deposit insurance system, and experiment with freer yuan
convertibility in a free trade zone in Shanghai.
Fiscal reforms will be unveiled to help relieve burdens on
debt-laden local governments and quicken urbanisation to turn
millions of migrants into urban dwellers - a crucial step to
spur consumption and reduce the economy's reliance on
investment, eonomists say.