BRIEF-Quabit Q1 net result turns to profit of 1.7 mln euros YoY
* SAID ON MONDAY Q1 NET PROFIT 1.7 MLN EUROS VS LOSS 2.3 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO
BEIJING, April 13 China's central bank said it injected 285.5 billion yuan ($44.11 billion) to 17 financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Wednesday.
It kept the rates for the MLF loan unchanged, with the rate for 3-month loans at 2.75 percent and that for 6-month loans at 2.85 percent, it said. ($1 = 6.4719 Chinese yuan ) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* SAID ON MONDAY Q1 NET PROFIT 1.7 MLN EUROS VS LOSS 2.3 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO
ALMATY, May 16 The planned takeover of Kazakhstan's Kazkommertsbank by rival Halyk Bank may take longer than previously expected, Halyk Bank chief executive Umut Shayakhmetova said on Tuesday.