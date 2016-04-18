BEIJING, April 18 China's central bank said it injected 162.5 billion yuan ($25.08 billion) into 18 financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Monday.

Interest rates for the MLF loans were left unchanged, with the three-month loans at 2.75 percent and the 6-month ones at 2.85 percent, the central bank said in a statement on its website. ($1 = 6.4780 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by China Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard Borsuk)