BEIJING May 3 China's central bank said on Tuesday it injected 715 billion yuan ($110.4 billion) to financial institutions in April via its medium-term lending facility (MLF).

Outstanding MLF was 1.495 trillion yuan at the end of April, the central bank said in a statement, compared with 1.33 trillion yuan at the end of March.

($1 = 6.4771 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)