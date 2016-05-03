BRIEF-Italeaf SpA Qtrly NAV per share equal to Euro 2.12
* Qtrly nav per share equal to eur 2.12
BEIJING May 3 China's central bank said on Tuesday it injected 715 billion yuan ($110.4 billion) to financial institutions in April via its medium-term lending facility (MLF).
Outstanding MLF was 1.495 trillion yuan at the end of April, the central bank said in a statement, compared with 1.33 trillion yuan at the end of March.
($1 = 6.4771 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* LendingClub Corp files to say it may, from time to time, offer and sell member payment dependent notes issued by the co - SEC filing