SHANGHAI, July 8 The People's Bank of China has queried some banks on their demand for medium term lending facility (MLF) loans later in July, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

China's central bank has increasingly relied on MLF loans -- typically for periods from three months to one year long -- to guide medium-term interest rates and manage liquidity in the banking system.

Sources said the loans would be offered on the 13th and 18th of July, when previous MLF loans would come due.

The People's Bank of China, when contacted by Reuters, had no immediate comment. (Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)