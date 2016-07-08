SHANGHAI, July 8 The People's Bank of China has
queried some banks on their demand for medium term lending
facility (MLF) loans later in July, multiple sources with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.
China's central bank has increasingly relied on MLF loans --
typically for periods from three months to one year long -- to
guide medium-term interest rates and manage liquidity in the
banking system.
Sources said the loans would be offered on the 13th and 18th
of July, when previous MLF loans would come due.
The People's Bank of China, when contacted by Reuters, had
no immediate comment.
(Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)