(Repeats to attach to alert)
BEIJING, Aug 1 China's central bank lent 486.00
bln yuan ($73.25 bln) to financial institutions via its
medium-term lending facility (MLF) July, it said on Monday.
Outstanding MLF was 1,702.50 bln yuan at end-July compared
with 1,745.50 bln yuan at end-June, it said in a statement on
its website.
The bank lent 154.00 bln yuan for three months, 236.00 bln
yuan for six months and 96.00 bln yuan for 1 year.
The People's Bank of China uses the MLF and the standing
lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term
liquidity in the country's banking system.
($1 = 6.6345 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by China Monitoring desk)