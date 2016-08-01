(Repeats to attach to alert) BEIJING, Aug 1 China's central bank lent 486.00 bln yuan ($73.25 bln) to financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) July, it said on Monday. Outstanding MLF was 1,702.50 bln yuan at end-July compared with 1,745.50 bln yuan at end-June, it said in a statement on its website. The bank lent 154.00 bln yuan for three months, 236.00 bln yuan for six months and 96.00 bln yuan for 1 year. The People's Bank of China uses the MLF and the standing lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the country's banking system. ($1 = 6.6345 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by China Monitoring desk)