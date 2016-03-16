* China central bank cuts MLF rates by 25 bps
* Move might be a precursor to adding liquidity
* C.bank has been using policy tools other than rate cuts
* Key money market rates stable
SHANGHAI, March 16 China's central bank queried
selected banks on their demand for liquidity under its
medium-term lending facility (MLF), multiple people with direct
knowledge of the development told Reuters on Wednesday.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) also cut the rates on
offer for MLF loans by 25 basis points to 2.5 percent for
three-month loans, 2.6 percent for six months and 2.75 percent
for one-year credits, the people said
Such queries by the PBOC are usually a precursor to it
adding liquidity to the banking system. The MLF is a
supplementary lending facility sometimes used by the central
bank to adjust liquidity levels.
The PBOC, when contacted by Reuters, did not have an
immediate comment.
Recently, China money markets have been largely stable.
With China's currency the yuan still under
pressure, the central bank has increasingly relied on
supplementary monetary tools such as the MLF and short term
capital injections through money markets - rather than interest
rate cuts - to maintain banking sector liquidity and conduct
monetary policy.
Since early 2016, the central bank has been conducting open
market operations nearly every working day, as opposed to the
old regime of twice a week.
The tempo of MLF lending, which provides longer term
liquidity than open market injections, has also picked up over
the past year.
The world's second-largest economy grew 6.9 percent in 2015,
its weakest pace in a quarter of a century, as activity was
weighed down by sluggish demand, massive overcapacity in key
industrial sectors, cooling investment and a weak property
market.
