(Adds details)

BEIJING May 3 China's central bank injected a total of 715.76 billion yuan ($110.50 billion) in short- and medium-term liquidity in April to help underpin credit growth and the slowing economy.

The People's Bank of China extended 715 billion yuan billion) to financial institutions in April via its medium-term lending facility (MLF), it said in a statement on its website.

The central bank also injected 760 million yuan via its standing lending facility (SLF) in April.

Outstanding MLF was 1.495 trillion yuan at the end of April, the bank said, compared with 1.331 trillion yuan at the end of March.

Outstanding SLF stood at 410 million yuan at the end of last month, compared with 16.6 billion yuan at the end of March.

That implied a net liquidity injection of 164 billion yuan via MLF in April and a net drain of 16.19 billion yuan via SLF.

Interest rates on 3-month and 6-month MLF were kept unchanged, at 2.75 percent and 2.85 percent, respectively, the central bank said. The rate for overnight and 7-day SLF was 2.75 percent, 3.25 percent separately.

The central bank has been relying more on such operations to provide cash and help develop market-based interest rates, reducing the need for cutting bank reserve requirement ratios.

Meanwhile, China Development Bank, a state-owned policy bank, repaid 3.6 billion yuan ($555.80 million) worth of pledged supplementary loans (PSL) in April, the central bank said.

The central bank will make pledged supplementary loans to the country's major policy lenders on a monthly basis to match their lending for targeted sectors, starting in May. ($1 = 6.4771 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)