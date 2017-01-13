SHANGHAI Jan 13 China's central bank is
expected to roll over maturing medium-term facility (MLF) loans
on Friday, multiple banking sources said.
The total amount of maturing MLF loans due this month is
435.5 billion yuan ($63.12 billion) with the first batch of
101.5 billion yuan matured on Friday, according to Reuters
calculations based on the data from the central bank.
The MLF is a supplementary policy tool that the People's
Bank of China uses to manage liquidity conditions and
medium-term interest rates in the banking system and money
markets.
($1 = 6.9001 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)