BEIJING Feb 10 Chinese banks extended 738.1 billion yuan ($117.3 billion) in new loans in January, the People's Bank of China said on Friday, well below market expectations of 1 trillion yuan.

The lower-than-expected bank lending in the first month of 2012 shows the central bank is treading cautiously in easing monetary policy.

The central bank said China's broad money supply rose 12.4 percent at the end of January from a year earlier, also missing market expections of 13.6 percent.

The outstanding yuan loans at the end of January stood at 55.53 trillion yuan, an increase of 15 percent from a year earlier.