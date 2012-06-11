BEIJING, June 11 Chinese banks made 793.2
billion yuan ($125 billion) worth of new loans in May, beating
market expectations for 720 billion yuan.
China's broad money supply rose 13.2 percent in May from a
year earlier, also stronger than market expectations of 13
percent, the central bank said on Monday in a statement on its
website, www.pbc.gov.cn.
Outstanding yuan loans stood at 58.72 trillion yuan at the
end of May, an increase of 15.7 percent from a year earlier.
Analysts had expected growth of 15.5 percent.
Bank lending is a centrepiece in China's monetary policy as
it is controlled by Beijing to manage inflation and economic
growth.
Facing cooling demand at home and abroad, China's central
bank last week cut interest rates for the first time since the
depths of 2008/09 global crisis while giving banks more freedom
to set lending and deposit rates in a step along the path of
liberalisation.
The central bank also reduced banks' reserve requirement
ratio three times since last November to pump out additional
funds that can be used to boost lending.