BRIEF-Hulic Reit to take out 1.46 bln yen loan to fund property acquisition
* Says it will take out a loan of 1.46 billion yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited to acquire property, on April 28
BEIJING Feb 15 Chinese banks lent 1.32 trillion yuan ($217.6 billion) worth of new yuan loans in January, beating a forecast of 1.1 trillion yuan and well above the previous month's 482.5 billion yuan in a traditional lending surge at the start of the year.
Central bank data showed on Saturday that the broad M2 money supply rose 13.2 percent last month from a year earlier, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website, in line with a Reuters poll forecast of a 13.2 percent rise.
Outstanding yuan loans were up 14.3 percent from a year earlier versus forecasts for growth of 13.9 percent.
The central bank also said China's total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, was 2.58 trillion yuan in January versus 1.23 trillion yuan the month before. ($1 = 6.0668 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
* Says it will take out a loan of 1.46 billion yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited to acquire property, on April 28
BEIJING, April 25 The value of assets held by China's banking sector rose 14.1 percent to 231.9 trillion yuan ($33.68 trillion) as of end-March compared with a year earlier, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said on its website on Tuesday.