BEIJING May 12 Chinese banks made 774.7 billion
yuan ($124.39 billion) worth of new yuan loans in April, lower
than a forecast of 880 billion yuan and below than the previous
month's 1.05 trillion yuan, central bank data showed on Monday.
The broad M2 money supply rose 13.2 percent last month from
a year earlier, the People's Bank of China said in a statement
on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn, above the forecast in a Reuters
poll of a 12.2 percent rise.
Outstanding yuan loans rose 13.7 percent from a year earlier
versus forecasts for growth of 13.9 percent.
The central bank also said China's total social financing
aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, was 1.55
trillion yuan in April versus 2.07 trillion yuan the month
before.
($1 = 6.2280 Chinese Yuan)
(China economics team)