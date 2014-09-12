BEIJING, Sept 12 Growth in China's broad M2 money supply remained within a reasonable range, a central bank official said on Friday, after data showed it expanded at the slowest pace in five months in August at 12.8 percent.

The official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters that M2 was on track grow 13 percent this year - in line with the official target.

