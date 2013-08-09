(Repeats to attach to alerts)
BEIJING Aug 9 Chinese banks made 699.9 billion
yuan ($114.3 billion) worth of new yuan loans in July, higher
than a forecast of 665 billion yuan but below the previous
month's 860.5 billion yuan, central bank data showed on Friday.
The broad M2 money supply grew 14.5 percent last month from
a year earlier, the People's Bank of China said in a statement
on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn, above a forecast in a Reuters
poll of a 14.1 percent rise.
Outstanding yuan loans grew 14.3 percent from a year earlier
versus forecasts for growth of 14.2 percent.
The central bank also said China's total social financing
aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, was
808.8 billion yuan in July versus 1.04 trillion yuan the month
before.
($1 = 6.1225 Chinese yuan)
