Synovus to buy Cabela's financial unit - source
March 29 Synovus Financial Corp will buy the financial unit of outdoor goods retailer Cabela's Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
BEIJING, Sept 10 Chinese banks made 711.3 billion yuan ($116.2 billion) worth of new yuan loans in August, higher than a forecast of 700 billion yuan and above the previous month's 699.9 billion yuan, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
The broad M2 money supply grew 14.7 percent last month from a year earlier, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn, above the forecast in a Reuters poll of a 14.4 percent rise.
Outstanding yuan loans grew 14.1 percent from a year earlier, in line with forecasts for a growth of 14.1 percent.
The central bank also said China's total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, rose to 1.57 trillion yuan in August versus 808.8 billion yuan the month before. ($1 = 6.1210 Chinese yuan) (China economics team)
March 29 Synovus Financial Corp will buy the financial unit of outdoor goods retailer Cabela's Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oiubUC) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, March 29 The accountancy firm behind the biggest blunder in Oscar history is staying in the picture.