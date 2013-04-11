BEIJING, April 11 Chinese banks extended 1.06 trillion yuan ($171.2 billion) of new local currency loans in March, above market expectations for 850 billion yuan and sharply higher than the previous month, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The broad M2 money supply rose 15.7 percent last month from a year earlier, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn, overshooting market expectations of a 14.6 percent rise.

Outstanding yuan loans grew by 14.9 percent from a year earlier, just ahead of market forecasts of 14.7 percent.

China's total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, was 2.54 trillion yuan in March versus the 1.07 trillion yuan in February.

China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, rose to $3.44 trillion at the end of March from $3.31 trillion at the end of December.

(Reporting By China Economics Team; Editing by Eric Meijer)