BEIJING, April 12 Following is a breakdown of China's money supply for March released by the People's Bank of China on Thursday. For a story on the data, see Money supply (percent change from a year earlier): Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr M2 13.4 13.0 12.4 13.6 12.7 12.9 13.0 13.5 14.7 15.9 15.1 15.3 M1 4.4 4.3 3.1 7.9 7.8 8.4 8.9 11.2 11.6 13.1 12.7 12.9 M0 10.6 8.8 3.0 13.8 12.0 11.9 12.7 14.7 14.3 14.4 15.4 14.7 Total loans (in trillions of yuan and percent change from a year earlier): Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Level 60.8 59.7 58.9 58.2 57.4 56.9 56.2 55.7 55.1 54.7 54.0 53.4 Change 15.5 15.0 14.8 15.7 15.6 15.9 16.0 16.5 16.7 16.8 16.9 17.2 Yuan loans (in trillions of yuan and percent change from a year earlier): Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Level 57.3 56.2 55.5 54.8 54.1 53.5 52.9 52.4 51.9 51.4 50.8 50.2 Change 15.7 15.2 15.0 15.8 15.6 15.8 15.9 16.4 16.6 16.9 17.1 17.5 New yuan loans (in billions of yuan): Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Level 1,010 710.7 738.1 640.5 562.2 586.8 470.0 548.5 492.6 633.9 551.6 Total foreign currency loans (in $bln and percent change yearly): Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun Level 559.5 544.4 536.1 538.7 531.2 530.4 523.9 507.8 502.0 501.8 Change 17.2 16.1 15.6 19.6 22.4 24.4 24.4 24.6 23.9 22.2 New foreign currency loans (in $ billions): Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Level 21.1 8.4 -2.3 7.5 0.8 6.5 16.1 5.9 0.1 3.8 13.0 7.5 Total deposits (in trillions of yuan, percent change from a year earlier): Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Level 86.8 83.7 82.0 82.7 81.2 80.9 81.0 80.3 79.6 80.3 78.3 77.2 Change 13.0 13.0 12.6 13.5 13.0 13.4 13.9 15.3 16.1 17.5 17.0 17.1 Yuan deposits (in trillions of yuan and percent change from year earlier): Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Level 84.7 81.7 80.1 80.9 79.5 79.2 79.4 78.7 78.0 78.6 76.7 75.6 Change 12.5 12.6 12.4 13.5 13.1 13.6 14.2 15.5 16.3 17.6 17.1 17.3 New yuan deposits (in billions of yuan): Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Level 2,950 1,600 -800 1,430.0 324.7 -201.0 730.3 696.2 -668.7 Total foreign currency deposits (in $ billions and yearly percent change): Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun Level 341.8 316.9 289.9 275.1 266.8 262.6 255.7 256.1 247.7 256.4 Change 44.3 38.7 28.8 19.0 12.9 9.4 9.0 14.5 12.3 17.9 New foreign currency deposits (in $ billions): Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Level 66.8 27.1 14.8 8.3 4.1 7.0 -0.4 8.4 -8.7 17.4 1.1 1.0 Interbank lending rate (percent): Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Level 2.58 3.38 4.37 3.33 3.49 3.75 3.74 3.30 4.44 4.56 2.93 2.16 (Compiled by Beijing economics team; Editing by Kim Coghill)