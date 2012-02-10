Beijing Feb 10 Chinese banks extended
738.1 billion yuan ($117.3 billion) in new loans in January, the
central bank said on Friday, well below market forecasts for 1
trillion yuan and raising expectations the central bank will cut
bank reserve ratios.
The central bank said China's broad money supply rose 12.4
percent at the end of January from a year earlier, also missing
market expections of 13.6 percent.
The level of new loans was surprisingly low, said Kevin Lai,
an economist at Daiwa in Hong Kong, adding the figures supported
his expectations that the central bank would cut the bank
reserve requirement ratio (RRR).
"Usually the first month of the year we get 1 trillion, so
it's way below the usual level as well as the consensus. That
supports our view that there should be more RRR cuts. We expect
there should be four this year, so we expect the next one very
soon," he said.
Bank lending is core to China's economic policy making as
the central bank effectively decides how much money commercial
banks can lend.
Sources familiar with government plans told Reuters last
month that China has set a target of 8 trillion yuan in new
local-currency bank loans and 14 percent growth in broad M2
money supply for 2012.
That compares with 7.47 trillion yuan in new bank loans and
annual M2 growth of 13.6 percent achieved in 2011, suggesting
the central bank is trying to ratchet up its support for the
slowing economy as inflation slows.
The latest data showed outstanding yuan loans at the end of
January stood at 55.53 trillion yuan, an increase of 15 percent
from a year earlier.
The central bank cut bank reserves in late November for the
first time in three years.