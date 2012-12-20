BEIJING Dec 20 China should cut its money
supply growth target in coming years to prevent long-term
inflation pressures building as the country's economic growth
cools, two officials from the central bank said in remarks
published on Thursday.
"The policy target for M2 growth should be set lower as
China's economy enters a stage of structural reform and demand
for money and credit also drops accordingly," Wang Yi and Shi
Chunhua, who work for the central bank's statistics department,
wrote in an article published in China Finance magazine.
The figure of M2, a broad measure of money supply, has grown
rapidly in China over the past decade, bringing the country's
current M2 to GDP ratio to 180 percent, much higher than many
developed countries, including the United States and Japan.
Analysts say rapid M2 growth has been a key factor driving
up inflation and asset prices in recent years.
Effectively the central bank has been scaling back its money
supply target. Beijing set a goal for M2 growth of 14 percent in
2012. M2 grew 14.7 percent in 2011 and has eased from a peak of
26.5 percent in 2009.
The two central bank officials said a slowdown in the
accumulation of foreign exchange reserves and the expansion of
domestic bond markets also reduced the need to create base money
in the banking system.
Separately, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences - China's
top policy think-tank - recommended an M2 growth target of
around 15 percent and a 16 percent target for loan growth in
2013, according to a report by the official China News Service.
China's M2 money supply grew a slower-than-expected 13.9
percent in November from a year earlier, while outstanding yuan
loans in November rose by 15.7 percent from a year ago.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang, Xiaoyi Shao and Nick Edwards;
Editing by Ron Popeski)