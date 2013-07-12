BEIJING, July 12 A broad measure of liquidity in
the Chinese economy fell to its lowest in nearly a year in June
as the central bank allowed a credit crunch to send short-term
interest rates soaring in message to banks to reduce risky
lending.
Data released on Friday by the People's Bank of China (PBoC)
showed the total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of
liquidity conditions that includes bank loans and bond sales,
fell to 1.04 trillion yuan in June, from May's 1.19 trillion
yuan.
The fall-off in total social financing was matched by slower
growth in money supply. The broad M2 money supply rose 14
percent in June from a year ago, its slackest pace of expansion
in six months, and below forecasts for a 15.2 percent gain.
"The figures show the credit crunch last month had crimped
both lending growth and direct financing," said Wang Jin, an
analyst at Guotai Junan Securities in Shanghai.
"The market panic made it more difficult for companies to
get funding due to surging borrowing costs."
China's short-term interest rates briefly shot as high as 30
percent in June after the central bank declined to add cash to
an interbank market gripped by tight liquidity conditions, which
were caused in part by a seasonal spike in demand for cash.
The central bank has said it had allowed rates to zoom
higher to force banks to cut risky lending, and to drive a
message home to them that easy credit conditions will not last
forever.
New yuan loans issued by banks was the indicator that was
surprisingly firm. It showed banks lent 860.5 billion yuan
($140.3 billion) worth of new loans in June, above forecasts for
800 billion yuan.
Foreign exchange reserves were shown to have risen to $3.5
trillion at the end of June, from $3.44 trillion at the end of
March.
Bank lending is a central pillar in China's monetary policy
as it is controlled by the central bank, which tells banks how
much to lend, when to lend and whom to lend to.
The government has not publicly announced its 2013 lending
target, but analysts widely expect lending to approach 9
trillion yuan, up from 8.2 trillion in 2012, to counter a
cooldown in the world's No. 2 economy.
China is set to release its second-quarter economic growth
report on Monday, and analysts polled by Reuters expect growth
to have slipped to 7.5 percent between April and June, from 7.7
percent in the first three months of the year.
Some banks believe the outlook for China's economy could
darken further in coming months, following comments from top
Chinese leaders that suggest Beijing is comfortable with lower
growth.
China's finance minister signalled overnight that Beijing
may be willing to tolerate economic growth in the second-half of
the year significantly below 7 percent, the most sobering
comment to date from a senior policymaker.
Bank lending accounts for less than half of total social
financing, while off-balance sheet financing has gained
prominence after looser regulatory control over interest rates
spurred growth in new financial products.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)