BEIJING, April 22 Following is a breakdown of China's money and credit data for March released by the People's Bank of China. Money supply (percent change from a year earlier): Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec M2 11.6 12.5 10.8 12.2 12.3 12.6 12.9 12.8 13.5 14.7 13.4 13.2 12.1 13.3 13.2 13.6 M1 2.9 5.6 10.6 3.2 3.2 3.2 4.8 5.7 6.7 8.9 5.7 5.5 5.4 6.9 1.2 9.3 M0 6.2 17.0 -17.6 2.9 3.5 3.8 4.2 5.6 5.4 5.3 6.7 5.4 5.2 3.3 22.5 7.1 Total loans (in trillions of yuan and percent change from a year earlier): Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Level 91.5 90.3 89.3 86.8 86.1 85.2 84.7 83.9 83.3 82.9 81.8 80.9 80.1 78.9 78.1 76.6 Change 13.3 13.8 13.7 13.3 13.0 12.9 13.0 13.2 13.3 13.7 13.6 13.4 13.7 13.9 14.0 13.9 Yuan loans (in trillions of yuan and percent change from a year earlier): Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Level 85.9 84.7 83.7 81.7 81.0 80.1 79.6 78.7 78.0 77.6 76.6 75.7 74.9 73.9 73.2 71.9 Change 14.0 14.3 13.9 13.6 13.4 13.2 13.2 13.3 13.4 14.0 13.9 13.7 13.9 14.2 14.3 14.1 New yuan loans (in billions of yuan): Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Level 1,180 1,020 1,470 697.3 852.7 548.3 857.2 702.5 385.2 1,080 870.8 774.7 1,050 644.5 1,320 Total foreign currency loans (in $bln and percent change yearly): Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Level 914.6 903.8 911.6 835.1 826.2 826.7 838.3 846.6 849.8 852.6 846.8 849.4 846.4 824.4 Change 4.0 6.0 10.3 7.5 7.5 7.8 9.5 12.7 12.3 9.9 9.5 10.6 12.2 12.9 New foreign currency loans (in $ billions): Jan-Mar Feb Jan Jan-Dec Nov Oct Jan-Sept Aug Jul Jan-Jun May Apr Jan-Mar Feb Jan Level 34.1 -7.4 31.1 58.2 -0.4 -11.7 61.5 -3.3 -2.7 75.7 -2.6 3.0 69.5 21.3 26 Total deposits (in trillions of yuan, percent change from a year earlier): Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Level 129.2 126.5 126.4 117.4 116.8 116.1 116.4 115.6 115.4 117.3 113.3 111.7 112.2 108.5 Change 10.6 11.4 14.0 9.6 10.2 10.2 10.0 11.0 11.7 13.1 11.1 11.1 11.5 12.6 Yuan deposits (in trillions of yuan and percent change from year earlier): Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Level 124.9 122.3 122.4 113.9 113.1 112.5 112.7 111.7 111.6 113.6 109.8 108.5 109.1 105.4 Change 10.1 10.9 13.7 9.1 9.6 9.5 9.3 10.1 10.9 12.6 10.6 10.9 11.4 12.5 New yuan deposits (in billions of yuan): Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Level 2,560 -80.6 1,700 722.9 671.1 -186.6 924.3 108.0 -1,980 3,790 1,370 -654.6 3,670 1,990 Total foreign currency deposits (in $ billions and yearly percent change): Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Level 694.0 674.4 655.7 573.5 592.1 596.2 605.3 624.1 608.6 593.6 565.8 529.1 507.4 493.0 Chang 27.6 27.6 26.2 30.8 31.9 33.7 34.9 43.6 43.4 34.5 28.3 19.4 14.9 18.0 New foreign currency deposits (in $ billions): Jan-Mar Feb Jan Jan-Dec Nov Oct Jan-Sept Aug Jul Jan-Jun May Apr Jan-Mar Feb Level 83.5 18.7 45.2 108.4 -4.1 -9.1 140.2 15.4 15.0 128.6 36.6 21.8 42.3 9.7 Interbank lending rate (percent): Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Level 3.69 3.64 3.18 3.49 2.82 2.69 2.97 3.17 3.41 2.85 2.56 2.72 2.49 3.01