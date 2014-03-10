(Repeats to add social financing figure and attach to separate
alert)
BEIJING, March 10 Chinese banks made 644.5
billion yuan ($105.21 billion) worth of new yuan loans in
February, lower than a forecast of 716 billion yuan and below
the previous month's 1.3 trillion yuan, central bank data showed
on Monday.
The broad M2 money supply grew 13.3 percent last month from
a year earlier, the People's Bank of China said in a statement
on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn, in line with the forecast in a
Reuters poll of a 13.2 percent rise.
Outstanding yuan loans grew 14.2 percent from a year earlier
versus forecasts for growth of 14.3 percent.
Total social financing in February stood at 938.7 billion
yuan, well below the previous month's 2.58 trillion yuan.
($1 = 6.1260 Chinese yuan)
