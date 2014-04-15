BEIJING, April 15 Chinese banks made 1.05
trillion yuan ($168.8 billion) worth of new yuan loans in March,
in line with a forecast of 1 trillion yuan but well above the
previous month's 644.5 billion yuan, central bank data showed on
Tuesday.
The broad M2 money supply grew 12.1 percent last month from
a year earlier, the People's Bank of China said in a statement
on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn, below the forecast in a Reuters
poll of a 13 percent rise.
Outstanding yuan loans rose 13.9 percent from a year earlier
versus forecasts for growth of 13.9 percent.
The central bank also said China's total social financing
aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, was 2.07
trillion yuan in March versus 938.7 billion yuan the month
before.
China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, rose
to $3.95 trillion at the end of the first quarter from $3.82
trillion at the end of the previous quarter.
($1 = 6.2191 Chinese Yuan)
