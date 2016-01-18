BEIJING Jan 18 China's central bank injected 55
billion yuan ($8.36 billion)into banks on Monday through its
short-term liquidity operations (SLO) tool, according to a
statement on its website.
The interest rate on the 3-day lines of credit will be 2.10
percent, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said. No details
were provided.
The PBOC launched SLOs in 2013 to supplement its other
monetary policy tools. The facility is mainly used to provide
one- to three-day direct lines of credit to commercial banks,
though loans with other maturities are occasionally used.
($1 = 6.5787 Chinese yuan)
