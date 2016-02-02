BEIJING Feb 2 China's central bank and banking
regulator said on Tuesday they would adjust personal mortgage
policy regulations for home buyers in some cities, the latest
move to support residential property market.
The People's Bank of China and the China Banking Regulatory
Commission said in a joint statement the minimum down payment on
mortgage will be lowered by up to 5 percentage points from the
official 25 percent for first time homebuyers in some cities.
The new requirement would only apply in cities not currently
subject to restrictions on home purchases.
The main cities that have such restrictions are Beijing,
Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.
The central bank also said in the statement published on its
website that the minimum down payment requirement on mortgages
will be no lower than 30 percent for second time homebuyers in
these cities.
The statement on the central bank's website did not say
specifically when it would take effect, but the notice to local
governments and regulatory bodies was dated Feb. 1.
(Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by
Sam Holmes)