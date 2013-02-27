By Koh Gui Qing and Samuel Shen
| SHANGHAI/BEIJING
SHANGHAI/BEIJING Feb 27 A move by China's Ping
An Bank to ban its regional branches from approving
mortgages may signal that Beijing is set to tighten controls on
the property market to calm record prices, market sources said
on Wednesday.
Rising house prices, which have pushed home affordability
rates to all-time lows, have fanned speculation China will
expand a three-year campaign to cool the property market by
cracking down harder on investment or speculative purchases.
Ping An's decision to have its headquarters take charge of
home loans is likely a signal from the mid-sized lender that it
anticipates a tougher policy line from the central government
and is preparing to toe it, rather than a shift in strategy to
better manage risks, said an analyst at ratings agency Fitch.
"I don't think this is related to risk management or rising
credit risks. I think this is more related to macroeconomic
policies," added the analyst, who declined to be identified
because she was not authorised to speak to media in mainland
China.
For now, bankers say Beijing has not further tightened
controls and mortgage lending is proceeding as before. They
regard Ping An Bank's move as pre-emptive and unlikely to be
followed unless forced to by Beijing as home loans are typically
the safest assets in Chinese bank ledgers.
"There has been talk of possible tightening in mortgage
lending, but we've received no notice from the headquarters to
change current practices," said a loan officer at a branch of
one of China's four biggest banks.
A second banker from another of China's major banks also
said his bank had yet to change its mortgage lending practices.
Ping An Bank, majority-owned by Ping An Insurance,
the world's second-largest life insurer by market value, said on
Tuesday it had barred all its branches from approving home loans
and that it has reduced mortgage lending in "recent years".
"Our head office has asked branches to hand over the right
to examine and approve mortgage loans recently and all mortgage
cases will be handled by the headquarters," Ping An said in an
email reply to Reuters.
"The head office will prioritise loans for home occupiers
while restricting speculative purchases of homes. With regards
to traditional home loans, an area of business more subjected to
policy tightening, our bank has consciously scaled back."
To support first-home buyers, Ping An said they get a 15
percent discount on benchmark interest rates for mortgages.
Second-home buyers, on the other hand, are charged mortgage
rates 1.1 times that of benchmark levels, Ping An said.
SAFEST LOANS
Ping An's move to increase control over mortgages came a
week after China's cabinet restated its intentions to expand a
pilot property tax programme to more cities as it urged local
governments again to control prices of new homes.
Despite mounting concerns over China's record house prices,
a source of discontent for ordinary Chinese and a concern for
stability-obsessed Beijing, analysts and bankers have long
argued mortgages are banks' best and safest assets.
High downpayment rates for buyers that reduce the amount of
debt involved in home purchases have helped to keep delinquency
rates on mortgage loans low, analysts say.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China's
biggest bank by assets, for instance, reported a non-performing
ratio of 0.9 percent for property loans in 2011, below an
average 1.2 percent for all its loans.
China's bank regulator too recognises that home loans are
the least of banks' problems when it comes to credit risks.
Mortgages have a risk weighting of 50 percent when banks
calculate their capital adequacy ratios, compared to 100 percent
for corporate loans.
"Mortgage loans should always be the safest assets for
banks," the Fitch analyst said.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen in SHANGHAI and Xie Heng, Shao Xiaoyi
and Koh Gui Qing in BEIJING. Editing by Dean Yates)