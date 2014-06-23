BEIJING, June 23 China will allow retirees to
take out bank loans against their homes to pay for their living
expenses under a pilot programme in four cities, the Chinese
insurance regulator said on Monday.
The programme is the latest government effort to help
Chinese citizens aged 60 and above.
The city governments in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and
Wuhan will start a two-year experiment from July 1, the China
Insurance Regulatory Commission said in an online statement.
Reverse mortgages, which are common in developed countries
but new in China, are extended to older citizens who use their
homes as collateral to receive regular payments from insurers.
They help broaden financial resources for the elderly and
expand the types of retirement services offered by insurers, the
regulator said.
"The scheme provides a new way for old-age care," the
regulator added.
China published a proposal for the pilot programme last
year. Some experts are doubtful the programme can be effective
as all private home ownership in the country is capped at 70
years. Traditionally, homes are also passed on to the next
generation as inheritance.
Official figures show that in February, China had more than
200 million people over the age of 60, accounting for 15 percent
of the total population.
