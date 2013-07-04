BEIJING, July 4 China is expanding a trial that
allows local governments to sell bonds directly to investors to
two more provinces, Jiangsu and Shandong, the Finance Ministry
said, increasing the number of governments involved in the pilot
to six.
Under China's laws, local governments cannot borrow directly
from banks or investors to enforce fiscal prudence, but the
rules are ineffective as governments skirt controls and are deep
in debt. They are one of the biggest sources of risks plaguing
the economy.
It is not yet clear whether an expanded trial is a sign that
China is ready to have a municipal debt market. Beijing
back-pedaled on plans to grow a municipal bond market last year
by refusing to loosen restrictions on bond sales.
Analysts say a municipal bond market is the best, long-term
solution to China's nettlesome local government debt as it
improves transparency and accountability, and lets investors
judge for themselves if governments are credible borrowers.
China's Finance Ministry said the pilot was expanded after
the cabinet gave the go-ahead for an "appropriate" expansion of
the trial. The changes are effective June 25.
The four provinces already involved in the pilot are
Shanghai, Zhejiang, Guangdong and Shenzhen. The addition of
Shandong and Jiangsu means the trial has covered the bulk of
China's biggest industrial cities.
Under the trial, governments can auction their own debt but
Beijing decides how much money they raise. For 2013, Chinese
governments are allowed to sell a total of 350 billion yuan
($57.1 billion) worth of bonds, up 40 percent from a year ago.
China's local governments are heavily indebted as they rely
on big-ticket investments funded by bank loans to grow the
economy.
Firms set up especially to borrow on behalf of local
governments had 9.59 trillion yuan worth of outstanding loans at
the end of the first quarter, China's bank regulator said last
month.
China had planned to revise its budget law last year to
relax control of bond sales by local governments, but the
Standing Committee, made up of nine of China's most powerful
leaders, deleted the amendment before the law was passed.
The government did not explain its decision, criticised by
some Chinese academics as a sign that Beijing caved too easily
to opposing interests when pursuing reforms.
($1 = 6.1308 Chinese yuan)
