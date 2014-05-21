* Ten local govts allowed to sell and repay their own debt
* Pilot programme to spur clean-up of high public debt
* Active muni bond market seen as long-term solution
* Local govts can sell 400 bln yuan worth of bonds in 2014
BEIJING, May 21 China has made a watershed move
of letting 10 local governments sell and repay their own bonds
in an experiment to straighten out its messy state budget, and
start the clean-up of its $3 trillion public debt problem.
The finance ministry said the governments in Shanghai,
Zhejiang, Guangdong, Shenzhen, Jiangsu, Shandong, Beijing,
Qingdao, Ningxia and Jiangxi will be part of a pilot test that
effectively creates China's first-ever municipal bond market.
This is the first time China has given its blueprint for the
market, which has been heralded by experts as a key step to
sorting out the country's fiscal debt woes.
The announcement of the plans on Wednesday, just a day after
the top economic planner identified the creation of a municipal
bond market as part of key changes for 2014, also suggests that
China's policy makers are committed to continuing reforms in
spite of a stumbling economy.
In a significant break from the past, the experiment lets
local governments issue their own bonds and be responsible for
repayments, contravening Chinese laws that bar local governments
from directly borrowing from any parties.
The change implies that China's leaders are prepared to
amend current budget laws that were previously resisted by
fiscal conservatives.
The latest pilot expands on the previous programme. Local
governments had depended on the Ministry of Finance to sell
bonds on their behalf, an arrangement that left the ministry
responsible for repayments.
In a statement on its website, the ministry said the
experiment was effective immediately, and that the amount of
cash governments can raise by selling bonds would be capped by a
ceiling set by the Chinese cabinet.
Any government that fails to sell all the bonds that it is
entitled to in a year cannot carry its unused rights into the
next year. Bonds must trade in the interbank market or on the
securities exchange.
"This opens a normal channel for local governments to raise
funds," said Lian Ping, the chief economist at Bank of
Communications in Shanghai.
REGULATED BY INVESTORS, HOPEFULLY
A state audit in December showed Chinese local governments
owed a total of $3 trillion, after they created financing firms
that borrowed on their behalf.
The creative financing methods that officials invented to
circumvent the rules convinced experts that the only way to slow
China's fast-rising debt pile was to set up a legal and
transparent municipal bond market regulated by investors.
The hope was that this would subject local governments to
investor scrutiny, leaving the weakest borrowers out of the
market and forcing provinces to improve their fiscal health.
Indeed, the ministry said that any cash raised by issuing
municipal bonds must be accounted for in official budgets,
taking aim at the incessant government spending and borrowing in
China that are not accounted for in state budgets.
And in a sign that authorities want to fix the maturity
mismatch in public debt, the ministry said governments must sell
bonds in five-, seven- and 10-year maturities in the proportion
of 40 percent, 30 percent and 30 percent, respectively.
Many Chinese governments in the past took out bank loans to
pay for big infrastructure works. But repayment was often
problematic because many loans were due well before projects
generated income, resulting in a mismatch in maturities.
The 10 governments picked for the latest experiment are
among the wealthiest in China and are, therefore, unlikely to
have repayment problems, said Lian from Bank of Communications.
Any bond issued must be rated by ratings agencies and its
price must be benchmarked against central government bonds.
If the yields of municipal bonds are set below the yields of
central government bonds -- thereby implying that local
government debt is safer than central government debt --
officials must submit an explanation to the finance ministry.
China said in March that local governments can sell 400
billion yuan worth of bonds in 2014, so the value of municipal
bonds that the 10 governments can sell under this experiment is
expected to count towards the 400 billion yuan limit.
Although China's huge public debt load has raised concerns
of rising defaults as economic growth grinds to an expected
24-year low, government debt is still sought after by investors.
It is unclear who the biggest buyers of government debt are,
but the fact that no sale of public debt has failed -- and that
buying interest is actually rising -- shows that investors are
sanguine about default risks.
But Guan Youqing, an economist at Minsheng Securities, is
concerned about who ends up buying municipal bonds.
"I am a little bit worried that local governments would
force state firms to buy their bonds," he said.
