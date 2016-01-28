SHANGHAI Jan 28 China's finance ministry
encouraged local governments to issue municipal bonds in some of
the country's free trade zones (FTZs) including Shanghai on a
trial basis, the ministry said in a statement on its website on
Thursday.
The finance ministry, which also allowed foreign investors
to buy the bonds, encouraged market participants to accept
municipal bonds as collateral for repurchase agreements in
secondary market trading. (bit.ly/1PGQpe0)
Reuters reported in May that Shanghai is considering issuing
municipal bonds in the city's free trade zone, which would mark
the first such issue in the zone.
In addition, local governments cannot issue more than 30
percent of their annual quota of municipal bonds under the local
government debt swap programme in any given quarter, the
ministry said.
The new local government debt swap programme, meant to ease
financing pressure on China's heavily indebted local
governments, was steadily expanded throughout 2015 to 3.2
trillion yuan ($499.7 billion) from the 1 trillion yuan
originally announced in March.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)