BEIJING Aug 3 China will find an appropriate time to cut interest rates and the reserve ratio requirement, the country's state planner said in a statement posted on its website on Wednesday, without giving further details.

It also said it will lower costs for firms and actively encourage private enterprises to raise capital by issuing bonds.

The state planner said it would encourage cities with an oversupply of housing to further shed inventory and continue to push forward supply-side reform.

China will appropriately expand demand and increase "reasonable and effective investment," the state planner said.

