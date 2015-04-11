BEIJING, April 11 China's economy faces
increased downward pressure, the premier has said, as the
country prepares to announce first-quarter economic growth.
The government must "stand up to the downward pressure,"
Premier Li Keqiang said late on Friday, to avoid an impact on
employment and incomes, according to a statement on the
government's website.
"At this time, the national economy is running smoothly, but
downward pressure continues to grow," Li said.
Li also called for speeding up reforms in the northeast, a
centre of mining and heavy industry that has been lagging in
growth.
The central government will funnel more support to the
region for infrastructure, agriculture and equipment export, he
said.
Known as China's rust belt, the northeast was plagued by
widespread layoffs in the 1990s, when the government forced
state factories to shut en masse to cull inefficient industry.
Li called for the timely launch of major infrastructure
projects in the region in areas such as transport and water
conservation with the support of financial institutions.
The region enjoyed an economic boom in the past decade due
to support from the central government and growing demand for
raw materials and machinery products, but the revival has
faltered this year as China's growth grinds toward a 24-year
low.
(Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Robert Birsel)