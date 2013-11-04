(Adds quotes from chief bank regulator, details)
BEIJING, Nov 4 China's banking regulator pledged
to work harder to head off the risks of a possible rise in
non-performing loans, in particular from industries plagued by
overcapacity.
The comments from the China Banking Regulatory Commission's
(CBRC) chief, Shang Fulin, are the latest official warning on
financial risks as the government pushes ahead with structural
reforms.
Shang said in a meeting with bank executives in the
southeastern province of Fujian that banks must seek various
channels to safely dispose of bad loans in industries facing
acute overcapacity problems.
"We must make more efforts to prepare for a possible rise in
non-performing assets and explore market-based options to pack
and transfer bad loans," Shang said, according to a statement of
his speech posted on the CBRC's website on Monday.
"Banks must also seek various channels to clean up bad loans
by industries with overcapacity to prevent new risks from
brewing," he added.
To pursue a more sustainable growth model and eventually
rebalance the economic structure, Beijing this year has
intensified a campaign to reduce overcapacity pressure in
several industries.
The China Banking Association had said in an annual industry
report that bad loans at Chinese banks could rise by between 70
billion yuan ($11.5 billion) and 100 billion yuan in 2013 partly
due to delinquency risks from industries plagued by
overcapacity.
The association singled out the steel, photovoltaic and
shipping sectors as being at the forefront of a potential new
crop of bad loans.
Official data showed China's non-performing loan ratio for
commercial banks stayed at 0.96 percent at the end of June,
unchanged from the level at the end of March.
According to third-quarter reports, some commercial banks
saw small increases in their ratio of non-performing loans.
small.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
last week said its ratio was 0.91 percent at the end
of September, compared with 0.87 percent three months earlier.
China's fifth-biggest lender, Bank of Communications
, reported an NPL ratio of 1.01 percent at
end of September, from 0.99 percent at the end of June.
At the Fujian meeting, Shang of CBRC reiterated the policy
of cutting new credit lines to projects in areas of severe
overcapacity. Banks are also banned from providing new credit to
such projects through issuing wealth management products.
He also urged banks to take action as soon as possible to
not lose the best opportunity to keep bad loan risks from
rising.
($1 = 6.0995 Chinese yuan)
