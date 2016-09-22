BEIJING, Sept 22 Outbound direct investment
(ODI) by China's financial institutions rose 26 percent in 2015
to $24.4 billion, government data showed on Thursday.
Outstanding ODI hit $165 billion at the end of 2015, up 30
percent from a year earlier, according to a report jointly
issued by the Ministry of Commerce, the National Bureau of
Statistics and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.
Of the total financial ODI, 90 percent was invested in
overseas financial institutions with the rest going into
non-financial firms, according to the report. But no other
details were given.
China's overall ODI, which includes non-financial ODI, rose
18.3 percent in 2015 - the 13th consecutive year of growth - to
a record high of $145.67 billion, the report said.
The overall ODI, which accounted for 9.9 percent of the
world's total, was the second largest after the United States,
it said.
(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)