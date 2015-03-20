BEIJING, March 20 China's economy is likely to
grow around 7 percent this year and 6.9 percent in 2016 as the
government pushes forward reforms on interest rates and the
currency and pursues slower but higher-quality growth, the OECD
said on Friday.
China can avoid an abrupt growth slowdown as long as the
government ensures an orderly unwinding of economic imbalances,
the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said
in its latest survey on China's economy.
The government has been trying to reduce excess factory
capacity, local government debt and contain property market
risks - the hangover from a massive stimulus package rolled out
during the height of the global financial crisis.
"An orderly unwinding of imbalances is under way, risks are
manageable and an abrupt slowdown can be avoided," the OECD
said.
"Imbalances in the property and some heavy industry sectors
have started to unwind and while risks remain, they appear to be
manageable."
The OECD also expects China's property prices to correct
further until the existing inventory overhang is absorbed.
A sharper-than-projected slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy would have global spillover effects
through trade and investment channels, it said.
Weighed down by a property sector downturn, factory gluts
and local debt, China's economic growth is widely expected to
slow to a quarter-century low of around 7 percent this year - in
line with the government's target - from 7.4 percent in 2014.
China's exports of goods and services could grow 5.5 percent
this year, before picking up slightly to 6 percent in 2016, the
Paris-based organisation predicted.
"A stronger U.S. dollar may adversely impact export
competitiveness as long as the renminbi remains closely linked
to it," it said.
Although the yuan weakened versus the dollar
earlier this year, it clawed back those losses this week and has
gained against currencies of most major trade partners.
The central bank has cut interest rates twice since
November, on top of a cut in bank reserve requirements in
February, amid concerns about growing deflationary risks, and
more such moves are expected.
In addition, the government plans to run its biggest budget
deficit in 2015 since the global crisis to support spending.
Chinese leaders have been pushing fiscal reforms to deal
with the root cause of local debt and steadily liberalising
interest rates to put the economy on a more sustainable footing.
Central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said last week that a
long-awaited deposit insurance system would be rolled out in the
first half of 2015 and caps on bank deposit rates would very
likely be removed this year.
"Full interest rate liberalisation needs to be preceded by
greater exchange rate flexibility to help the economy absorb
shocks," The OECD said.
"A more flexible currency is also a prerequisite to opening
up the capital account."
China's central bank has pledged to introduce greater
two-way flexibility of the yuan, which is currently allowed to
trade with a range 2 percent above or below the official fixing
on any given day.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)