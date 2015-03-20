(Adds quotes, details)
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, March 20 China's economy is likely to
grow around 7 percent this year and 6.9 percent in 2016 as the
government pushes reforms on interest rates and the currency and
pursues slower but higher-quality growth, the OECD said on
Friday.
China can avoid an abrupt slowdown as long as the government
ensures an orderly unwinding of economic imbalances, the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said in
its latest survey on the world's second-largest economy.
OECD Secretary-general Angel Gurria said he also expected
domestic demand will be strong enough to prevent deflation.
"I think 7 percent (economic growth) is more sustainable, 7
percent avoids bubbles and 7 percent is attainable," he told
Reuters in an interview.
Beijing has been trying to reduce excess factory capacity,
local government debt and risks from a cooling property market,
which are likely to drag growth to a quarter-century low of
around 7 percent this year from 7.4 percent in 2014.
"Imbalances in the property and some heavy industry sectors
have started to unwind and while risks remain, they appear to be
manageable," the OECD said in the survey, adding that it
expected property prices to correct further until the existing
inventory overhang is absorbed.
A sharper-than-projected economic slowdown economy would
have global spillover effects through trade and investment
channels, it said.
FASTER RECOVERY IN EUROPE
China's exports of goods and services could grow 5.5 percent
this year and 6 percent in 2016, the OECD predicted.
"A stronger U.S. dollar may adversely impact export
competitiveness as long as the renminbi remains closely linked
to it," it said.
Although the yuan weakened versus the dollar
earlier this year, it clawed back those losses this week and has
gained against currencies of most major trade partners.
The central bank has cut interest rates twice since
November, on top of a cut in bank reserve requirements in
February, amid concerns about growing deflationary risks, and
more such moves are expected.
In addition, the government plans to run its biggest budget
deficit in 2015 since the global crisis to support spending.
Chinese leaders have been pushing fiscal reforms to deal
with the root cause of local debt and steadily liberalising
interest rates to put the economy on a more sustainable footing.
Central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said last week that a
long-awaited deposit insurance system would be rolled out in the
first half of 2015 and caps on bank deposit rates would very
likely be removed this year.
"Full interest rate liberalisation needs to be preceded by
greater exchange rate flexibility to help the economy absorb
shocks," The OECD said.
"A more flexible currency is also a prerequisite to opening
up the capital account."
China's central bank has pledged to introduce greater
two-way flexibility of the yuan, which is currently allowed to
trade with a range 2 percent above or below the official fixing
on any given day.
Turning to Europe, Gurria said the continent is heading
towards a faster economic recovery due to low oil prices, low
interest rates and a "more competitive" euro currency, adding to
optimism about the world economy.
The OECD has raised its euro zone growth forecast to 1.4
percent this year and 2.0 percent in 2016, in both cases up 0.3
points on its last forecast made in November 2014, thanks to an
acceleration of activity in the zone's largest economy, Germany.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)