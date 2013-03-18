An old residential section is seen next to a construction site of a new residential compound on a hazy day in Wuhan, Hubei province, in this aerial view taken March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING Chinese new leaders have promised to keep the economy on an even keel in 2013 with flexible policy settings while quickening market-based reforms to help sustain long-term growth.

China's annual economic growth rebounded to 7.9 percent in the fourth-quarter of 2012 from 7.4 percent in the third, though the 2012 annual pace of 7.8 percent marked the weakest showing in 13 years.

Below are recent comments on the economy from members of the top government leadership and senior institutional chiefs.

LIU SHIYU, DEPUTY CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR

"I am worried that the 'shadow banking' capital may flow into the property market, outdated industries and some local government financing vehicles with poor qualifications, which might lead to relatively high risks."

"We must develop a system of small- and medium-sized banks mainly invested by private investors... and we should unswervingly push forward market-oriented reforms of interest rate and exchange rate (regimes)."

"Personally, I think we could complete the two reforms naturally over the next 10 years if we the international financial crisis won't take a turn for the worse."

"We can also complete the reform on renminbi (yuan) convertibility under the capital account and the use of yuan in cross-border trade over the next 10 years if there is no big changes in the international market."

Source: Sina.com, Mar 18

CENTRAL BANK DEPUTY GOVERNOR YI GANG

"China is fully prepared. In terms of both monetary policies and other mechanism arrangement, China will take into full account of the quantitative easing policies implemented by central banks of foreign countries."

(Yi made the comments when asked about a potential currency war should major economies pursue an easing policy to drive down their currency)

Source: Xinhua, March 2

CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR ZHOU XIAOCHUAN

"The Chinese government is always committed to economic structural adjustments by expanding domestic demand, and the policy has achieved significant results and made a key contribution to global rebalancing.

"Accelerating reforms, especially labour market reforms, will be be key for rebalancing global demand in the future to enhance competitiveness, while unveiling medium-term fiscal plans to reduce policy uncertainties to spur private demand and regain growth."

Source: Financial News, Feb 18

(Reporting By China Economics Team; Editing by Ron Popeski)