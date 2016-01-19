UPDATE 2-Audi CEO's contract to be extended to end of 2022
* Works council says extension linked to job safeguards (Adds company confirmation, details on compliance chief, works council demands)
BEIJING Jan 19 China's implied oil demand fell 1.3 percent in December from a year earlier to 10.46 million barrels per day (bpd), according to Reuters' calculations based on preliminary government data.
Preliminary oil demand for full-year 2015 was 10.32 million barrels per day, up 2.5 percent from a year ago.
Preliminary implied oil demand is the sum of domestic refinery throughput and net imports of refined products, on a bpd basis.
Reuters will publish more detailed demand calculations later in the month, with a breakdown by product and with adjustments for estimate changes in commercial fuel stocks.
(1 Tonne of crude oil=7.3 barrels)
(1 Tonne of refined products=7 barrels) (Reporting By Adam Rose; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Works council says extension linked to job safeguards (Adds company confirmation, details on compliance chief, works council demands)
* Hulot could counter president, PM's pro-nuclear stance (Adds Hulot comment at handover ceremony)