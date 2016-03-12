BEIJING, March 12 China's January-February
implied oil demand rose 0.6 percent from the same period a year
earlier to 10.51 million barrels per day (bpd), according to
Reuters calculations based on preliminary government data.
Preliminary implied oil demand is the sum of domestic
refinery throughput and net imports of refined products, on a
bpd basis.
Reuters will publish more detailed demand calculations later
in the month, with a breakdown by product and with adjustments
for estimate changes in commercial fuel stocks.
(1 Tonne of crude oil=7.3 barrels)
(1 Tonne of refined products=7 barrels)
(Reporting By Adam Rose; Editing by Robert Birsel)