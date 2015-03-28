March 28 China will encourage Chinese companies to issue bonds overseas to fund projects for the "One belt, One road" initiative, a plan to boost connectivity across Asia for which it has created a $40 billion fund, according to a framework agreement released on Saturday.

The agreement was released by a number of different Chinese authorities simultaneously.

The title refers to Beijing's plan for creating a modern Silk Road Economic Belt and a 21st Century Maritime Silk Road connecting Asia with Central Asia, Europe and Africa.

(Reporting By Engen Tham; Editing by Kim Coghill)