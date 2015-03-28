March 28 China will encourage Chinese companies
to issue bonds overseas to fund projects for the "One belt, One
road" initiative, a plan to boost connectivity across Asia for
which it has created a $40 billion fund, according to a
framework agreement released on Saturday.
The agreement was released by a number of different Chinese
authorities simultaneously.
The title refers to Beijing's plan for creating a modern
Silk Road Economic Belt and a 21st Century Maritime Silk Road
connecting Asia with Central Asia, Europe and Africa.
(Reporting By Engen Tham; Editing by Kim Coghill)